

Scott Miller, CTV London





A Huron County high school is entering the world of esports. A gaming lounge just opened at Central Huron Secondary School in Clinton.

It’s only open at lunchhour, and is just for fun, right now.

The goal is to create a high school esports team, like a hockey or basketball team, and also be first in line for a potential High Skills Major related to video game technology and development.

Esports is a growing industry around the world, and CHSS plans on being one of the first to unveil a new breed of student-athlete gamers.