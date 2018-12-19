Featured
Video games at school? Central Huron SS says yes to esports
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 3:57PM EST
A Huron County high school is entering the world of esports. A gaming lounge just opened at Central Huron Secondary School in Clinton.
It’s only open at lunchhour, and is just for fun, right now.
The goal is to create a high school esports team, like a hockey or basketball team, and also be first in line for a potential High Skills Major related to video game technology and development.
Esports is a growing industry around the world, and CHSS plans on being one of the first to unveil a new breed of student-athlete gamers.