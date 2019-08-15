

Justin Zadorsky , CTV London





In a flash several houses are destroyed and resident’s lives would be forever changed.

Throughout the chaos on Woodman Avenue stories quickly began to emerge of neighbours helping neighbors and a community coming together.

Now just hours since the massive explosion in Old East Village that community spirit continues to spread with several local businesses stepping up to help those affected.

While several homes are lost, an entire block has been evacuated affecting hundreds of homes and people.

The Red Cross sent six volunteers to the scene to help the City of London with finding accommodations for those displaced. The Red Cross is currently helping 26 people with accommodations.

For those looking to lend a helping hand here are some of the businesses that are stepping up in support of the victims:

The Libro Credit Union - working with the Old East Village Community Association to support those affected by accepting donations at all branches. Libro has begun the fundraising effort by donating $10,000.

Covent Garden Market - the Farmers Market with be setting up a donation table tonight from 4-7 and Saturday from 8-1. A list of items needed can be found on their Facebook page.

Anderson Ales - collecting food, toiletries, shoes, clothing, gift cards and pet food at the brewery for anyone affected by this event.

Donaldson Heating and Air Conditioning – offering free service to those who had their gas shut off including inspections and repairs.

Community Legal Services at Western Law – offering assistance to anyone with landlord and tenant issues as a result of the explosion.

Friends of Woodman - A public Facebook group set up to coordinate donations. The group already has 1,300 members.

Other businesses accepting donations: Fire Roasted Coffee Co, Life Spin, and London Brewing Co-op.

There are also several Go Fund Me campaigns set up for victims of the explosion. Here are links to those campaigns:

Chris and Laura -OEV Explosion victims

Woodman Fire - Family Fund

The City of London has a public information telephone line and anyone in need can call 519-661-CITY(2489) ext 4548 or go to the Boyle Community Centre at 530 Charlotte Avenue.