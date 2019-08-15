

Justin Zadorsky , CTV London





A 23-year-old woman from Kitchener is facing charges in relation to the events on Woodman Avenue that saw a house explode.

Daniella Alexandra Leis of Kitchener has been charged with four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm, and one count of impaired operation exceeding blood alcohol concentration.

Around 10:40 p.m. the accused is alleged to have crashed her car into 450 Woodman Avenue causing a gas line to rupture.

Minutes later the house exploded causing severe damage and fires at several neighbouring homes.

As many as 12 people were assessed for injuries with seven people taken to hospital. One firefighter remains in stable but serious condition.

About 100 homes have been evacuated in the area of Woodman Avenue.