Old East Village Explosion Timeline
Aftermath of a house explosion in London, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (CTV News)
Justin Zadorsky, CTV London
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 11:30AM EDT
A house exploded just minutes after police arrived on scene for a reported car crashed into a home on Woodman Avenue.
Hours later the devastation is becoming more clear. Several houses are destroyed, one is levelled and a total seven people were injured including six first responders, with one firefighter remaining in hospital with serious injuries.
Here is a timeline of how it all unfolded.:
- 10:37 – London Police receive multiple reports of a vehicle into a home at 450 Woodman Avenue
- 10:39 – Police arrive on scene, locate citizens attempting to extricate the female driver from the car; police immediately note a gas leak
- 10:40 – Fire crews arrive on scene to assist in extrication of the driver; police begin evacuation of the area, driver is arrested
- 10:50 - House explodes sending debris across the neighbourhood; fire spreads to surrounding homes
- 6:00 a.m. – Fire crews continue to battle hot spots, fires are under control
- 7:30 a.m. – Police, Fire, EMS, Mayor, hold press conference; confirm seven injured including two police officers and four firefighters
- 9:00 a.m. – Police release name of woman charged
CTV London will add more to this timeline as information becomes available.