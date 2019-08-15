

Justin Zadorsky, CTV London





A house exploded just minutes after police arrived on scene for a reported car crashed into a home on Woodman Avenue.

Hours later the devastation is becoming more clear. Several houses are destroyed, one is levelled and a total seven people were injured including six first responders, with one firefighter remaining in hospital with serious injuries.

Here is a timeline of how it all unfolded.:

10:37 – London Police receive multiple reports of a vehicle into a home at 450 Woodman Avenue

10:39 – Police arrive on scene, locate citizens attempting to extricate the female driver from the car; police immediately note a gas leak

10:40 – Fire crews arrive on scene to assist in extrication of the driver; police begin evacuation of the area, driver is arrested

10:50 - House explodes sending debris across the neighbourhood; fire spreads to surrounding homes

6:00 a.m. – Fire crews continue to battle hot spots, fires are under control

7:30 a.m. – Police, Fire, EMS, Mayor, hold press conference; confirm seven injured including two police officers and four firefighters

9:00 a.m. – Police release name of woman charged

