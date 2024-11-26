LONDON
London

    • IPV investigation in Elgin County leads to charges

    The Ontario Provincial Police crest is seen in front of a police vehicle with lights flashing in this file photo. (FIle photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police) The Ontario Provincial Police crest is seen in front of a police vehicle with lights flashing in this file photo. (FIle photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)
    One person is facing charges following an intimate partner violence (IPV) investigation by Elgin OPP.

    Around 10 p.pm. Saturday, officers were called to an address in the Township of West Elgin and began their investigation.

    As a result, a 36 year old from the Municipality of West Elgin was charged with:

    • Assault with a weapon - Spousal
    • Assault - Spousal
    • Mischief - Domestic

    According to police, no serious injuries were reported.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

    If you, or someone you know, needs support, there are local resources available to help. One organization you can contact is Victim Services Elgin.

    The OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

