LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) and the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection (RHAC) are rebranding their overdose prevention site and treatment service.

The program will now be named Carepoint.

"The point is to bring people in to the service, provide overdose prevention, life-saving measures and HIV/Hepatitis C prevention," says Brian Lester, executive director of RHAC. "The goal is to point people to treatment, addiction support and housing."

Lester says they wanted a name that complimented their needle syringe program - named Counterpoint.

They also wanted to incorporate the colours purple and silver, which relate to overdose prevention.

"We were an overdose prevention site that had precarious funding for just months, and now we are an annualized ongoing funded program," adds Lester.

"We are here to stay in the community. Thanks for to the Ministry of Long-Term Care we are going 12 hours a day, 365 days a year, so we have scaled up our response to maximize our impact."