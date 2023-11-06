Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 35
WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued Friday with more testimony from a forensic psychiatrist who was questioned by both the defense and Crown on the accused’s state of mind the day of the London, Ont. vehicle attack.The jury also learned Veltman could not argue he is not criminally responsible for his actions due to his mental illnesses.
Here’s what you missed.
WHAT HAPPENED ON FRIDAY?
A Windsor jury learned Friday Nathaniel Veltman cannot argue he is not criminally responsible (NCR) because of his mental illnesses.
Section 16.1 of the Criminal Code of Canada reads, “No person is criminally responsible for an act committed or an omission made while suffering from a mental disorder that rendered the person incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”
Dr. Julian Gojer was hired by defence lawyers for Veltman to assess their client for trial and he was asked by the court to assess Veltman for a possible NCR defence.
“I cannot say Mr. Veltman is NCR,” Gojer testified Friday.
Gojer based his opinion, detailed in a report, on an initial 18-hour interview with Veltman while at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre and various appointments with the accused since then.
Although Gojer has been on the stand off and on since Oct. 24, this is the first time the jury is learning the detail, as it was offered in cross-examination by Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser.
“I didn’t see any aspect of the assessment that impacts on criminal responsibility,” Gojer testified. “To me, it was a fairly easy opinion. He didn’t have a defence [for NCR].”
In his examination in chief by defence lawyer Christopher Hicks, Gojer has told the jury Veltman suffers from several mental illnesses including obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), depression, anxiety and complex trauma.
Read the full article from Friday, Nov. 3 here.
WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON MONDAY?
The trial is set to resume Monday afternoon.
A RECAP OF WEEK ONE
The murder trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman officially got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly drove into five members of the Afzaal family in London, killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate motivated attack.
Week one saw jury selection get underway and a reduction in the length of the trial after negotiations between the Crown and the defence.
A RECAP OF WEEK TWO
Week two of trial heard testimony from a cab driver, 9-1-1 dispatcher, a witness to the attack, and a detective from the London Police Service who interviewed the accused.
A RECAP OF WEEK THREE
Testimony was heard during week three from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and the jury saw video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.
A RECAP OF WEEK FOUR
During the fourth week of the trial, the jury heard testimony from forensic investigators who examined the apartment and pickup truck of the accused in the days after the attack and from the arresting officer.
A RECAP OF WEEK FIVE
The prosecution rested its case during the fifth week of the trial after calling a digital forensic expert with the Windsor Police Service and reading to the jury excerpts of Veltman’s manifesto.
A RECAP OF WEEK SIX
During a shortened sixth week of the trial due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the jury heard from the accused who took the stand as the defence’s first witness. The court heard about Veltman’s state of mind, his upbringing and childhood, and his history of suicidal thoughts and drug use.
A RECAP OF WEEK SEVEN
During week seven the accused took the stand in his own defence and underwent cross examination by the Crown, where he admitted to running down five members of the Afzaal family with his truck.
A RECAP OF WEEK EIGHT
The accused concluded his testimony while the defence brought in their second witness, a forensic psychiatrist during the eighth week of the trial.
THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK
On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.
Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.
Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing scores
Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing dozens of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. is urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
'Very duped': Indigenous musicians upset over Buffy Sainte-Marie ancestry report
Buffy Sainte-Marie, wearing a shining dress and long necklace, was led on the stage by a group of Indigenous people in traditional regalia after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1995.
Russia says it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from a new nuclear submarine
The Russian military on Sunday reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear warheads from a new nuclear submarine.
Rafah border crossing still closed, no information on when Canadians can leave: Global Affairs Canada
Despite its earlier suggestion that Canadian citizens might be able to start leaving Gaza on Sunday, Global Affairs has confirmed that the Rafah crossing into Egypt is still shuttered—and it's uncertain when that will change.
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight time ended and most of Canada set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
TVO workers reach tentative deal with employer, ending 11-week strike
Dozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster will return to work Monday after voting this weekend to accept a new collective agreement and end a strike that's stretched on for nearly three months.
Here's how flame retardants are harming wildlife, humans in Canada
Canada has banned some classes of flame retardants harmful to humans and the environment, but many of the chemicals are still present in the natural world.
Some legions struggling to pay the bills as membership declines
For generations, the legion has been a community gathering spot for veterans and their families, but after years of declining membership and mounting bills, some are struggling to stay afloat.
Kitchener
-
Final frame: Kitchener bowling alley closing after 64 years
Towne Bowl in Kitchener is saying goodbye after 64 years in the community.
-
CTV Kitchener has a new home!
CTV Kitchener has officially moved and our first broadcasts from our new building aired on Sunday. Here's a look back at where we started and where we're going next.
-
'I want a peaceful future': Kitchener stands in solidarity with hostages in Gaza
Demonstrators were at Kitchener city hall Sunday demanding the release of hostages and calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Windsor
-
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 35
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued Friday with more testimony from a forensic psychiatrist who was questioned by both the defense and Crown on the accused’s state of mind the day of the London, Ont. vehicle attack.The jury also learned Veltman could not argue he is not criminally responsible for his actions due to his mental illnesses.
-
'It’s very unnerving': Windsor carjacker allegedly used noxious substance on drivers
Windsor police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole two vehicles by spraying the occupants with a “noxious substance,” and attempted two other carjackings over the past 24 hours.
-
Three people injured in downtown shooting, Major Crimes Unit investigating
Windsor police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown that sent one victim to hospital and injured two others.
Barrie
-
Barrie mayor to make case to province for more land for business with support from former mayors
As it works to continue to address the city’s housing affordability crisis, there’s a new push by Barrie city council to unlock new business opportunities in the city.
-
Residents escape, several pets perish in Innisfil structure fire
Fire crews in Innisfil were called to the scene of a large structure fire at a home Sunday morning.
-
Police investigating serious crash in Tiny, Ont.
OPP in Tiny Township is on scene investigating a serious crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Another report of needles in Timmins Halloween candy
The Timmins Police Service is investigating after receiving a second complaint involving tampered Halloween candy – the incident involves a needle being located in a chocolate bar, police say.
-
Average rental prices in Canada surge to record highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada reached a new high, with an average asking price of $2,149 per month in October, according to a new report compiled by a Canadian rental listings website.
-
Stabbing in Smooth Rock Falls, one sent to hospital, suspect in custody
A 38-year-old man from Cochrane is facing multiple charges including assault following an incident in Smooth Rock Falls early Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here are the ways the Quebec public sector strike could affect services in Gatineau
More than 400,000 public sector workers in Quebec will be taking to the picket lines Monday for a one-day strike, including 17,500 in the Outaouais region.
-
Ottawa police investigating Nazi swastika spotted at pro-Palestine rally
Ottawa police say they are investigating after someone snapped a picture of a sign comparing Israel to the Nazis at Saturday's pro-Palestine rally.
-
Here is when it gets dark each day in Ottawa this month
With the return to Standard Time on Sunday, daybreak and nightfall come an hour earlier in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct
Ontario is considering banning the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence.
-
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
-
LIVE @ 9
LIVE @ 9 Mayor Chow, federal minister to make announcement in Toronto
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to make an announcement on Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector workers are striking on Monday. How will services be affected?
More than 400,000 public sector workers in Quebec are slated to strike on Monday, meaning some services will be interrupted in schools and health-care settings across the province.
-
'I'm hiding to eat a banana': Montreal labourers say city isn't doing enough about workplace racism
"They're saying, because of your ethnic origin, your food that you put in the microwave smells like [expletive]," said Gino Clifford Liberisse, who works in Montreal North.
-
Man shot in east Montreal; police investigating 3 crime scenes
A man was shot and wounded early Sunday morning in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies borough.
Atlantic
-
Healthcare is the priority but several issues require attention at premier's summit
As chair of the forum for Canada’s premiers, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston set the table for a two-day discussion on the very same topic but says there's room for discussions on several other issues.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating fatal crash involving a motorcycle
Pictou County District RCMP say they are investigating after a 66-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.
-
North Sydney community hub expanding to meet growing needs
People came out on Sunday for an open house tour of a community complex in North Sydney, NS that has been expanding in order to meet growing demands during difficult financial times.
Winnipeg
-
RCAF Band rallies troops for final rehearsal ahead of tribute concert
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Band is honouring those who served through the power of music.
-
Two women charged in North Point Douglas homicide
Winnipeg police have identified the victim in a North Point Douglas homicide earlier this week, and arrested two women believed to be involved.
-
'Support the veterans': Poppy drive-thru raises funds in Charleswood
Members of the Charleswood Legion were out in full force Sunday, giving away poppies drive-thru style in exchange for donations to help support Canada's veterans.
Calgary
-
Calgary’s Ukrainian community holds rally, demands Russia be recognized as terrorist state
Calgary’s Ukrainian community came together at the Holodomor Memorial Sunday afternoon to bring attention to Russia’s invasion.
-
NHL suspends Flames' Mangiapane one game after forward's match penalty vs. Kraken
Andrew Mangiapane will sit for one game after the Calgary Flames forward was suspended by the National Hockey League for cross-checking a Seattle Kraken player on Saturday.
-
Hundreds show up to celebrate Central Library's fifth birthday
It was a birthday party with everyone invited, and everyone who came celebrated one of the city's most iconic buildings.
Edmonton
-
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight time ended and most of Canada set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
-
Oilers coach steadfast in belief second-to-last-place team will round into dominant form
The brave faces that've been present for most Edmonton Oilers games this season — 80 per cent of them to be exact, as through 10 games, the National Hockey League squad has won just two — remained present Sunday after practice.
-
Man arrested following weapons complaint in west Edmonton
A man is in police custody following an incident Sunday afternoon in a west-end Edmonton neighbourhood that resulted in a heavy police presence and an order for residents to shelter in place.
Vancouver
-
Premier 'deeply disturbed' high-risk B.C. sex offender missing on eve of trial
Premier David Eby expressed dismay that a high-risk sex offender walked away from his Vancouver halfway house two days before he was slated for a new trial, CTV News has learned.
-
Over 1,000 people gather to celebrate Diwali at Surrey City Hall
Sunday marked the final day of Diwali, a festival of lights celebrated by more than one billion people around the world from different faiths, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists.
-
B.C. DJ throws unsanctioned rave inside SkyTrain car
You’ve heard of a party bus, but how about a party train? On Friday night, a B.C.-based DJ transformed a Metro Vancouver SkyTrain car into a crowded club.