Nathaniel Veltman murder trial: A recap of week 1

The murder trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly drove into five members of the Afzaal family in London, Ont., killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate motivated attack.

Here’s what you missed.

Nathaniel Veltman is escorted leaving trial outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ont., Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. The trial of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., in 2021 has started in Windsor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 AND WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

The trial officially got underway on Sept. 5 in which members of the jury were selected over a two-day process.

In all, 14 jurors, consisting of eight men and six women, and two alternates were selected.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 AND FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

On Sept. 8, it was determined that after some “intense negotiations,” the number of witnesses expected to be called by the Crown ended up being cut down from the initial list of 40 prosecution witnesses.

Originally slated to last between 12 and 14 weeks, it’s estimated that the trial will now take approximately eight weeks.

Last year, Justice Renee Pomerance moved the trial from London to Windsor.

— With files from CTV News London’s Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske