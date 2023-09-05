Jury selection underway in Nathaniel Veltman murder trial

Abd Alfatah Twakkal, a member of the Canadian Council of Imams, speaks during a press conference outside Superior Court on day one of the Nathaniel Veltman trial in Windsor, Ont., Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. The trial of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., in 2021 has started in Windsor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer Abd Alfatah Twakkal, a member of the Canadian Council of Imams, speaks during a press conference outside Superior Court on day one of the Nathaniel Veltman trial in Windsor, Ont., Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. The trial of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., in 2021 has started in Windsor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

analysis

analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada

In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver