Nathaniel Veltman murder trial: A recap of week 3
WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers
The Nathaniel Veltman murder trial continued for a third week, and included testimony from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.
Here’s what you missed.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
New video evidence was released on Monday at the request of defence lawyer Christopher Hicks, which depicted Veltman’s progress through the London Police Service (LPS) Headquarters in the first 24 hours after his arrest.
Veltman told London Police Service Det. Micha Bourdeau that following the crash, “I had a huge sense of relief...okay I did it, it’s over, I’m going to jail.”
In the interview, he told Bourdeau that he isn’t a white supremacist but rather someone who believes in nationalism, and said, “White people have the right to exist and we don’t have to give everything to foreigners,” he said.
Veltman said he didn’t have many friends and added, “I’ve prepared myself to spend the rest of my life in jail to send this message.”
When asked if he knew the Afzaal family Veltman said, “I can’t confirm or deny.”
During cross-examination, Hicks argued that the accused hadn’t slept on the night of the recorded police interview and that he hadn’t had much to eat. However, the jury heard the officer offered food to the accused several times.
Hicks also suggested Bourdeau conducted the police interview at 1 a.m. in an attempt to "take advantage of Mr. Veltman" and questioned the urgency of the timing of the interview.
In response, Bourdeau disagreed and testified, “Our city has never seen anything like this before. I would venture to say we didn’t know what we were dealing with. We didn’t know if there was further danger to the public.”
Nathaniel Veltman is seen in surveillance footage taken inside the London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on June 6, 2021. (Source: Superior Court of Justice)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
On Tuesday, Bourdeau continued with his testimony.
Hicks questioned Bourdeau on Tuesday regarding Veltman’s mental state during the police interview, including bouts of depression and suicidal thoughts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I didn’t have any concerns...He (Veltman) did say he was a little shaky out of shock...but I had no concerns about his state of mind when we were talking,” Bourdeau testified.
At one point the officer was asked by the defence if he was startled to learn that Veltman was depressed and had ingested magic mushrooms the day before the crash.
In response, Bourdeau said, “It’s not an alarm bell for me...in his answers he (Veltman) talks about his state on June 6th.”
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
Court was in session on Wednesday, but the jury was not seated as lawyers and the judge argued legal matters that were subject to a publication ban.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
The jury returned on Thursday with Bourdeau taking the stand.
Bourdeau spent multiple days on the stand for the prosecution, including multiple days undergoing cross examination by Veltman’s defence lawyer Christopher Hicks.
On Thursday, Hicks questioned Bourdeau regarding Veltman’s change in demeanour between first and second interviews with London police in the hours after the attack.
Bourdeau commented that during the second interview, Veltman was “quieter” and “a bit subdued” compared to his “talkative” nature during the first interview with police.
“It didn’t surprise me. I would think that over time things would start to sink in,” Bourdeau testified.
The court heard that during the second interview Veltman didn’t think the entire thing was real and that it was a dream.
“It’s the first time he mentioned being confused,” Bourdeau said.
Following Bourdeau’s testimony, three police constables who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack on Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road and the shopping mall parking lot where Veltman surrendered to police took the stand.
In testimony that was at times difficult to hear, Const. Michael Olszowy — who was on his 12th shift with London police — and Const. Brock Dease, testified to the graphic nature of the family’s injuries and the chaotic situation that ensued after they arrived on the scene of the crash on June 6, 2021.
The third officer who testified, Const. Patti Leavoy-Costa, said upon arriving at the Cherryhill Mall parking lot, she searched Veltman’s pickup truck and discovered a machete and a pocketknife.
She described Veltman as “excitable” and told the jury he was “continually yelling” but also “appeared to be smiling.”
Hicks objected to her characterization of his client, and so the jury was released for the day.
Nathaniel Veltman is seen during his interview with a London Police Service detective on June 6-7, 2021 in London, Ont. (Source: Superior Court of Justice)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
On Friday, Leavoy-Costa resumed her testimony, while another officer who arrived on scene moments after Veltman’s arrest also took the stand.
Leavoy-Costa testified that she pulled up to the scene and parked her cruiser in front of his pickup truck.
She said that when looking at the pickup truck, “There appeared to be human tissue on the hood and fabric on the grill.”
When she described Veltman’s demeanour, Leavoy-Costa testified, “There were multiple times where he appeared to be smiling,” and, “He was excited...it was a joyous yelling and screaming. He was causing a scene.”
Det. Const. Matthew Hietkamp told the court on Friday he was on duty that night and was quickly re-directed to the Cherryhill Mall parking lot. When he arrived, Veltman was already in police custody.
Hietkamp testified, “He (Veltman) was happy, smiling, he was giddy.”
On Friday, the jury also saw released video footage of Veltman’s first interviews with police after the attack.
Veltman told Bourdeau that he was not a white supremacist, but a nationalist, and blamed the government, the media, the education system and big corporations for his actions.
“So I decided, ‘Alright this is it, I’m going to commit a terrorist attack,’ I would blame the Western governments for what happened. You can say, ‘Oh it’s your fault Nate, you chose to commit violence,’ but guess what, I’m not allowed any other option of violence. They leave you no choice, they leave us no option,” he said.
As for his state of mind at the time, Veltman said he did not plan on pleading insanity, nor did he plan on claiming he was in a psychotic state. He told Bourdeau that committing the attack “was actually surprisingly easy.”
“I want the world to know why I did what I did so I’m just going to tell you,” he said.
— With files from CTV News London’s Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jewish group demands apology after MPs honoured man who fought for Nazis
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
It’s here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
Toronto woman hospitalized with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members voted this weekend and have narrowly ratified a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
U.S. woman arrested after 55 dogs removed from animal rescue home, 5 dead puppies found in freezer
A Chandler woman who ran an animal rescue out of her now-condemned home has been arrested after dozens of abused dogs were discovered and five dead puppies found in a freezer, according to police.
Hot rental market makes search 'stressful' for many -- and it won't get better soon
The competitive rental market across the country is seeing multiple factors combine: high interest rates deter buyers and add to rental demand, still-high inflation is squeezing renter budgets, there's an undersupply of purpose-built rental units and population growth is fuelling demand.
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
Kitchener
-
'I will never stop': Joshua Bennett's mother still seeking answers on two-year anniversary of his murder
Felisha Bennett is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information on the murder of her 18-year-old son, Joshua Bennett, who was found dead on a Kitchener trail in 2021.
-
Youth orchestra plays together for the first time since K-W Symphony cancelled its season
Former members of the Youth Orchestra played together for the first time on Sunday, one week after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony abruptly cancelled its season.
-
Boxing helping to build community for those with special needs
A concert was held in Kitchener Saturday night to raise money for an organization that’s creating a supportive community for those with special needs.
Windsor
-
Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members voted this weekend and have narrowly ratified a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
-
Hundreds participate in walk for suicide awareness and prevention
Hundreds of people in Windsor, Ont. laced up their shoes and walked for a good cause on Sunday for the annual Suicide Awareness Walk.
-
'He meant a lot to me': Vigil held for man killed in Chatham, Ont. house fire
Loved ones are in mourning following the death of a Chatham man who lost his life in a house fire earlier this week.
Barrie
-
Memorial service honours fallen police officers days after RCMP officer slain in B.C.
Police officers from across the country gathered in Ottawa Sunday for a somber occasion. The last Sunday in September is the National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day, where those who died in the line of duty in the past year are remembered.
-
Crash kills one, injures multiple people in Clearview Township
Police in Clearview Township are investigating a crash that killed a woman and injured multiple people, including several children.
-
Orillia Museum opens first North American exhibit marking Anne Lister
"Decoding Anne Lister: History's First Modern Lesbian" is an exhibit that examines the life of Anne Lister, a highly intelligent woman born in England during the late 1700s.
Northern Ontario
-
Jewish group demands apology after MPs honoured man who fought for Nazis
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
First Nations in northern Ont. seek over $100B to honour treaty promise
A legal battle playing out in a northern Ontario courtroom this month has seen an alliance of First Nations argue they are owed upwards of $100 billion for the Crown's failure to honour a 173-year-old treaty promise, while the federal and provincial governments claim they are either owed far less, or nothing at all.
-
Sudbury police investigating another motorcycle crash
One person has been taken to hospital following the second motor vehicle crash in Sudbury involving a motorcycle in 24 hours.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Boy, 3, found without vital signs after falling from Ottawa high-rise
Ottawa paramedics say a three-year-old boy was rushed to CHEO Sunday afternoon after falling from an apartment on Donald Street.
-
Jewish group demands apology after MPs honoured man who fought for Nazis
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Memorial service honours fallen police officers days after RCMP officer slain in B.C.
Police officers from across the country gathered in Ottawa Sunday for a somber occasion. The last Sunday in September is the National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day, where those who died in the line of duty in the past year are remembered.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman hospitalized with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
-
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
-
'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal Marathon: Two runners suffer cardiac arrest at finish line
Two participants in Sunday's half-marathon in Montreal suffered cardiorespiratory arrest at the finish line, event organizers confirmed.
-
1 dead, 2 injured after partial building collapse in Montreal
One is dead and two injured after a building partially collapsed in Montreal on Saturday. A man's body was discovered in the rubble hours after the initial event.
-
'Our people are ready': General strike possible in Quebec health, education, social services
Thousands of public-sector workers carried turquoise flags Saturday afternoon through downtown Montreal. The workers, representing a collaboration of several unions, say they’re ready to launch general strike unless the Quebec government can give them a “respectable” offer.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
-
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
-
Caleb’s superhero walk in Cape Breton returns in-person after four years
After four long years, Caleb's Walk, Run and Fly fundraising event has made it's return after being cancelled by COVID-19 and post-tropical storm Fiona.
Winnipeg
-
Advance voting begins in Manitoba's provincial election
Anyone eager to vote in Manitoba's 43rd provincial election can now do so as advance polling stations open across the province Saturday morning.
-
-
IN PICTURES: Nuit Blanche in the Exchange
Hundreds gathered in downtown Winnipeg Saturday evening for Nuit Blanche, a night of art, exploration, and culture taking place throughout the city's historic Exchange District.
Calgary
-
Death of man in Pineridge home investigated by Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the community of Pineridge on Sunday.
-
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
-
Shelter in place warning lifted in Champion, Alta.
RCMP say a shelter in place advisory issued for the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion has been lifted.
Edmonton
-
'It's such a jewel': New river valley park opens in northeast Edmonton Sunday
Edmonton's newest - and biggest - river valley park opened Sunday.
-
16-year-old dead, 1 other injured in crash on Highway 16
A 16-year-old boy is dead after a crash on Highway 16 Saturday afternoon.
-
Man dies in Fort McMurray following reports of shots fired
Alberta RCMP are investigating the death of a man in Fort McMurray after a shooting was reported in the neighbourhood of Thickwood on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Friend, community members remember 'humble,' 'genuine' Mountie killed in shooting
Tributes are pouring in for Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien, who was shot and killed while executing a warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday.
-
One dead after shooting in Richmond: RCMP
Homicide investigators were called to Richmond after a shooting early Sunday morning.
-
Canucks will be a comfortable family, not a dictatorship, says new captain Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes says he sees himself as the type of leader who wants to build a family atmosphere on the team where everybody feels welcome.