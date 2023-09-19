Veltman murder trial: Jury not sitting on Wednesday
WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers
Cross examination of the London Police Service detective who interviewed Nathaniel Veltman in the hours after the attack on the Afzaal family continued Tuesday in a Windsor courtroom.
The jury will not be seated on Wednesday, so here’s a recap of what’s happened so far.
WHAT HAS HAPPENED DURING WEEK THREE SO FAR?
On Tuesday, London Police Service Det. Det. Micha Bourdeau, who interviewed Veltman in the hours after the attack, continued with his testimony.
Bourdeau has spent multiple days on the stand for the prosecution, including two days undergoing cross examination by Veltman’s defence lawyer Christopher Hicks.
Hicks questioned Bourdeau on Tuesday regarding Veltman’s mental state during the police interview, including bouts of depression and suicidal thoughts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I didn’t have any concerns...He (Veltman) did say he was a little shaky out of shock...but I had no concerns about his state of mind when we were talking,” Bourdeau testified.
At one point the officer was asked by the defence if he was startled to learn that Veltman was depressed and had ingested magic mushrooms the day before the crash.
In response, Bourdeau said, “It’s not an alarm bell for me...in his answers he (Veltman) talks about his state on June 6th.”
New video evidence was released on Monday at Hick’s request, which depicted Veltman’s progress through the LPS Headquarters in the first 24 hours after his arrest.
Veltman told the officer that following the crash, “I had a huge sense of relief...okay I did it, it’s over, I’m going to jail.”
In the interview, he told Bourdeau that he isn’t a white supremacist but rather someone who believes in nationalism, and said, “White people have the right to exist and we don’t have to give everything to foreigners,” he said.
Veltman said he didn’t have many friends and added, “I’ve prepared myself to spend the rest of my life in jail to send this message.”
When asked if he knew the Afzaal family Veltman said, “I can’t confirm or deny.”
During cross-examination, Hicks argued that the accused hadn’t slept on the night of the recorded police interview and that he hadn’t had much to eat. However, the jury heard the officer offered food to the accused several times.
Hicks also suggested Bourdeau conducted the police interview at 1 a.m. in an attempt to "take advantage of Mr. Veltman" and questioned the urgency of the timing of the interview.
In response, Bourdeau disagreed and testified, “Our city has never seen anything like this before. I would venture to say we didn’t know what we were dealing with. We didn’t know if there was further danger to the public.”
WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON WEDNESDAY?
Court will be in session on Wednesday, but the jury will not be seated as lawyers and the judge will be arguing legal matters that are subject to a publication ban.
The jury will return and the presentation of evidence will resume on Thursday.
A RECAP OF WEEK ONE
Opening statements were made at the Windsor Superior Courthouse on Sept. 5.
Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh presented the jury with the evidence the Crown intends to call, in which Veltman intentionally drove his pickup truck into the Afzaal family “because they were Muslims.”
“I was planning on killing,” Veltman told police, according to Shaikh. “I knew what I did. I don’t regret what I did. I admit that it was terrorism.”
The first witnesses to take the stand were an Afzaal family member who told the jury his family was “peace loving” and a forensic identification specialist with the London Police Service who seized and edited surveillance videos as part of the investigation.
A RECAP OF WEEK TWO
On Sept. 12, a cab driver and 9-1-1 dispatcher took the stand for the prosecution, while two videos and a 9-1-1 call were played for the jury.
In the first video, a heavily damaged black pickup truck entered a London shopping centre moments after a family of five was run down.
The defence has acknowledged the driver of the truck was Nathaniel Veltman.
In the second video, Veltman was seen pulling up beside a taxi cab. The jury heard the cab driver testify that the pickup truck driver said to him, “Call the cops” followed by “I just hit someone. I just killed someone.”
When a 9-1-1 dispatcher asked for his name, the truck driver responded “Nate Veltman.” In the call with the dispatcher, Veltman said “It was me, it was me that did it. Come arrest me,” and when asked if he was injured replied, “No, I did it on purpose.”
Minutes later, London police arrived on scene, Veltman exited the truck, put his hands on his head and got to his knees to be arrested by two officers.
Testimony continued on Sept. 13 in which witness Lindsay Marshall told the jury she heard “an engine rev,” drive through the intersection at Hyde Park Road, go up onto the sidewalk and drive into either a “mailbox or a sign.”
It wasn’t until an officer arrived on scene Marshall realized it was a person she saw thrown 30 to 40 feet in the air.
In the days after, the jury watched four hours of surveillance video of Veltman’s movements inside the headquarters of the London Police Service following his arrest. In the video, Veltman was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a cross on it, pants no shoes on, and was not handcuffed. An officer described him as “cooperative” during his arrest.
On Sept. 14, the jury was shown nearby surveillance video that depicted the moments leading up to the crash. The video depicts the Afzaal family walking near the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road on June 6, 2021.
A black pickup truck is seen travelling north on Hyde Park Road while the family of five stand near the intersection. The court has previously heard that the pickup truck then made a U-turn and seconds later, the truck was seen speeding southbound in the direction of the family.
The video was edited by the court to stop before the moment of impact.
In the final day of week two, the jury watched surveillance videos on Sept. 15 of Veltman’s interview with police after the attack.
Veltman told police he became interested in politics during the 2016 U.S. presidential election and told police, “That’s the moment I discovered the media was dishonest...I went right down the rabbit hole.” He later said he felt like he was in jail and going insane during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The jury heard Veltman tell police he did not regret doing what he did and claimed it was revenge for crimes he believed were committed by Muslims. He acknowledged that he killed four members of the Afzaal family by crashing into them, and knew they were Muslim based on the clothes they were wearing.
“I decided this is it, I’m going to commit a terrorist attack...I wanted to give Muslims a taste of their own medicine,” he told police.
WHAT ELSE DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE TRIAL?
The trial got underway on Sept. 5 in which members of the jury were selected over a two-day process. In all, 14 jurors, consisting of eight men and six women, and two alternates were selected.
Last year, Justice Renee Pomerance moved the trial from London to Windsor.
On Sept. 8, it was determined that after some “intense negotiations,” the number of witnesses expected to by the Crown ended up being cut down.
It’s estimated that the trial will now take approximately eight weeks.
THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK
On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.
Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.
Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Unifor, Ford Motor Company reach tentative agreement
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by Canadian intelligence indicating India played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen despite New Delhi calling the claim 'absurd,' and is calling on the country to take the matter 'seriously.'
Former national security adviser not surprised at allegations India may have meddled in Canadian affairs
A former CSIS director and national security adviser to two prime ministers says he’s not surprised India may have been involved in some foreign interference activities in Canada.
Unifor reaches tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. to avert strike
Unifor says it has reached a tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. that could avoid workers going on strike.
Canadians supporting using biometrics for purchases increased, survey finds
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows that Canadians are deeply divided on the use of biometrics for purchases.
Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Trudeau and Poilievre debate cost of living, point fingers over latest inflation rate increase
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is doing “everything it can” to help Canadians get through the “difficult” current economic period after Canada’s inflation rate increased to four per cent last month, once again sparking debate over the issue in the House of Commons Tuesday.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
How safe are scooters? A pediatric ER expert weighs in
In Canada, and around the world, the growing popularity of scooters is also leading to a surge in emergency room visits, according to a pediatric ER expert.
Kitchener
-
K-W Symphony says it needs $2 million to continue operations
"Our situation has gone from dire to desperate. We do not have a long runway left," past symphony chair Heather Galt says.
-
Cyclist airlifted after Waterloo crash
Waterloo regional police say a cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Waterloo.
-
Former Kitchener, Ont. teacher who taped students to chairs found guilty of professional misconduct
The Ontario Teachers College found the teacher's actions amounted to psychological or emotional abuse.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Unifor, Ford Motor Company reach tentative agreement
In an eleventh hour deal, Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Car falls into hole in downtown Windsor leading to widespread power outage
Emergency crews are working to repair a widespread power outage in Windsor, Ont.’s downtown core after a car fell into a hole and damaged utility infrastructure.
-
No sign of Lemmy: Dogsitter already facing criminal charges again fails to appear in court
After spending more than $45,000, making multiple appearances in front of a judge and suffering a major health issue, Greg Marentette has walked out of court without having his dog returned to him — yet again.
Barrie
-
Judge orders arrest warrant for material witness in deadly dump truck crash trial
After two hours of arguments on Tuesday, Justice Mary Vallee made a decisive ruling, ordering the issuance of a material witness warrant for the arrest of Janeth Zambrano, the common-law spouse of Milton Urgiles.
-
House in Muskoka destroyed by massive blaze
Firefighters from several stations answered the early morning call Sunday to extinguish a working fire on Windermere Road.
-
Frost advisory issued as overnight temps dip to near freezing
It's time to cover your vulnerable plants and perhaps grab an extra blanket as overnight temperatures fall near freezing under clear skies.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man jailed 17 years for his role in arson that killed three people
Jared Herrick has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for the deaths of three people killed in an April 2021 arson attack in Sudbury.
-
Gas company working to restore service after leak in downtown Sudbury
Crews from Enbridge worked through the night to repair a gas pipeline damaged during construction in downtown Sudbury and are working to restore service to customers Tuesday.
-
Woman was held hostage, repeatedly assaulted, Timmins police say
A 54-year-old man is facing sexual assault, forcible confinement and numerous other charges connected with a month-long ordeal endured by a Timmins woman.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa, police warn of traffic disruptions downtown for 'million person march' protest
The city of Ottawa is warning residents and visitors of traffic disruptions downtown and around Parliament Hill Wednesday morning for the 'Million Person March for Kids' protest.
-
Carling high-rise proposal returns to planning committee following notification flap
A controversial proposal to build two high-rise towers on Carling Avenue, directly across the street from the Central Experimental Farm, is back in front of the planning committee today.
-
City of Ottawa committee approves new garbage plan for 4-day collection week, use of private landfills
The city of Ottawa's environment and climate change committee has approved a plan to drop Fridays as a waste collection day, stop accepting leaf and yard waste in the green bin, and send some garbage to private landfills.
Toronto
-
Unifor reaches tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. to avert strike
Unifor says it has reached a tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. that could avoid workers going on strike.
-
New Brampton playground honours four members of Caledon family killed in drunk driving crash
A playground at a popular Brampton park has been named in honour of a mother and her three young daughters who were killed by an impaired driver more than three years ago.
-
Minister, Premier's aide got massages with Ontario Greenbelt developer in Vegas: hotel employees
Three Wynn Las Vegas hotel employees tell CTV News their records contradict the story an Ontario minister gave the Integrity Commissioner about a chance meeting in a hotel lobby with a developer whose land was removed from the Greenbelt — claiming the pair and a former aide to Premier Doug Ford actually got massages at the same time.
Montreal
-
Parents voice concern about new supervised drug-use site near Montreal elementary school
Dozens of parents and residents of Montreal's St-Henri neighbourhood attended a meeting Tuesday evening to voice their concerns about the proximity of a proposed supervised drug-inhalation centre to a nearby elementary school.
-
'It's disgusting': Liberals blast Quebec minister over surgery wait list for cancer patients
Nearly 1,000 Quebecers with cancer have been waiting more than 56 days for oncology surgery, Liberal health critic André Fortin deplored Tuesday.
-
'The problem is now!' Opposition calling on Montreal to fix airport traffic gridlock
City of Montreal opposition city councillor and St. Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa says the time is now to find solutions to the incredible amount of traffic around the airport.
Atlantic
-
NS RCMP to issue apology to African Nova Scotians for historical use of street checks
The Nova Scotia RCMP is planning to make a formal apology to African Nova Scotians over the historical use of street checks and other interactions they say have had a negative impact on the community.
-
N.L. dentist who allowed jail guard to pull teeth from sedated inmate pleads guilty
A dentist who allowed a Newfoundland and Labrador corrections officer to extract teeth from a sedated inmate has pleaded guilty to assault.
-
‘You have to make some choices’: Monctonians react to inflation hike
It's getting more and more difficult for Moncton residents to deal with inflation and the rising cost of gas.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to roll out COVID-19, influenza vaccines in October
New COVID-19 vaccines in Manitoba are expected to become available in the coming weeks, the province announced Tuesday.
-
The constituencies to watch ahead of Manitoba's election
With the countdown on to election day in Manitoba, political experts say seats are up for grabs and could flip in and outside Winnipeg. Here is a look at some of the close battles and tight races to watch across the province.
-
What is causing Canada's inflation rate to rise? An expert weighs in
With Statistics Canada announcing that Canada’s inflation rate increased last month, one expert is attributing the rise to food and gas prices, as well as mortgage interest costs.
Calgary
-
Alberta sees highest energy price increases as Canada's inflation climbs to 4%
Canada's inflation rate once again climbed in August, prompting some Calgarians to make tough decisions about their spending.
-
'Cautious optimism' expressed by Alberta's top doctor amid Calgary E. coli outbreak
Alberta's chief medical officer of health spoke optimistically Tuesday about the ongoing E. coli outbreak in Calgary.
-
Fatal workplace incident in northeast Calgary under investigation
Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the death of a person at a Calgary worksite on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
'Not acceptable': Edmonton allowing nearly 90% of downtown surface parking lots to operate unpermitted
The numbers are now there in black and white, detailing widespread non-compliance of surface parking lots in Edmonton's core, but what to do about it is not as simple, officials insist.
-
Rumbling truck brakes push Alberta town to urge speed-limit reduction, changed signage
The jarring sound of engine brakes on heavy-duty trucks has become a cause for concern among residents in Devon.
-
Crash southeast of Rocky Mountain House on Highway 11 leaves one dead
One person is dead following a collision between a pickup truck and a semi tractor-trailer near Rocky Mountain House.
Vancouver
-
'We cannot walk freely in our community': Mission, B.C. sees 9 coyote attacks in under a week
After seven coyote attacks were reported in just over 24 hours late last week, there have been two more attacks in the same area of Mission, bringing the total to nine.
-
Wildfire discussion dominates second day of UBCM convention
Whereas toxic drugs and decriminalization of simple possession dominated the first day, the second day of the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention saw big emphasis and discussion on this year's horrific wildfire season and years of challenges ahead.
-
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.