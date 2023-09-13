Court releases dramatic video of scene moments before London, Ont. Muslim family is killed
It’s a video captured from a nearby surveillance camera which shows the Afzaal family walking along Hyde Park Road in London on June 6, 2021.
Submitted as an exhibit at the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, in Windsor, it was released to the media on Thursday.
The court has heard that the time-stamp on the video is off by approximately 14 minutes.
The video shows the Afzaal family walking near the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
A black pickup truck with its lights on is then seen travelling north along Hyde Park Road, and the family — which includes mother Madiha, father Salman, daughter Yumnah, grandmother Talat and a nine-year-old son — stand near the intersection.
The court has heard that the pickup then made a U-turn and seconds later, the video depicts the Ram truck speed southbound on Hyde Park Road in the direction of the family.
The court has edited the video to stop before the moment of impact.
Four members of the Afzaal family died in the crash with the lone survivor being the young boy.
Veltman was arrested and charged a short time later, and has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
Also in court on Thursday, the jury continued to watch video of the accused moments after his arrest as he was placed in a cell at London Police Service Headquarters.
In the video, Veltman was seen pacing back and forth in a holding cell. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a black cross on the front and back, and from time to time was seen laying down on a concrete block.
The Crown’s case continues.
