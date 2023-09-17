Testimony offers glimpse into mind of man accused of murdering Muslim family

WARNING: The videos and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

There was more insight Monday into what was going through the mind of the man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family after they were struck and killed by a pickup truck.

On Monday, more court exhibits were released which showed Nathaniel Veltman, 22, in police custody moments after the crash.

The court exhibits show what Veltman went through at London Police Service headquarters as he was processed and booked. Another exhibit showed him being photographed and fingerprinted before being placed in a holding cell.

A short while later, Veltman was interviewed by Det. Micah Bourdeau, who continued with his testimony for a second day on Monday.

Veltman told the officer that following the crash, “I had a huge sense of relief...okay I did it, it’s over, I’m going to jail.”

In the interview, he told Bourdeau that he isn’t a white supremacist but rather someone who believes in nationalism.

“White people have the right to exist and we don’t have to give everything to foreigners,” he said.

Veltman said he didn’t have many friends and added, “I’ve prepared myself to spend the rest of my life in jail to send this message.”

On June 6, 2021, the Afzaal family was walking along Hyde Park Road when they were run over by a black pickup truck. Mother Madhida, father Salman, 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and grandmother Talat all died. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old son who is now living with relatives.

Within minutes of the incident Veltman was arrested in a shopping mall parking lot off Oxford Street West. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

At one point when the officer specifically questioned him about the crash, Veltman told Bourdeau he no longer wanted to speak about the actions he committed and said, “Look I said before I didn’t want to do this...I just felt it was the only way I could send the message that I had to send.”

When asked if he knew the Afzaal family Veltman was adamant, “I can’t confirm or deny.”

During cross-examination Veltman’s lawyer Christopher Hicks argued that the accused hadn’t slept on the night of the recorded police interview and that he hadn’t had much to eat. However the jury heard the officer offered food to the accused several times.

Bourdeau’s testimony is expected to resume on Tuesday along with the Crown’s case.

Veltman arrest timeline

8:45 p.m. — arrested by police at a nearby mall parking lot

9:08 p.m. — arrives at LPS headquarters

9:30 p.m. — removed from cruiser and searched

9:34 p.m. — booked by police

9:46 p.m. — talks with lawyer for 11 minutes

10 p.m. to 1:20 a.m. — sits in ‘dry cell’ with no toilet/sink

1:20 a.m. to 3:50 a.m. — first interview with Det. Micha Bourdeau

3:50 a.m. to 6:10 a.m. — sits in cell with toilet/sink

6:10 a.m. — fingerprinted

6:16 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. — sits in cell with toilet/sink

9:55 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. — second interview with Bourdeau

— With files from CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske