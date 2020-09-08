Advertisement
Vehicle collides with residence in Woodstock on Sunday
Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020 3:55PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police responded to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and residence on Ingersoll Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, police located the empty vehicle inside the residence.
A 36-year-old male from Woodstock, who fled on foot has been charged with the following:
- dangerous operation
- failure to stop after an accident
- mischief over $5,000
No injuries were reported.