LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police responded to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and residence on Ingersoll Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, police located the empty vehicle inside the residence.

A 36-year-old male from Woodstock, who fled on foot has been charged with the following:

dangerous operation

failure to stop after an accident

mischief over $5,000

No injuries were reported.