LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police say a four year old was killed when they were struck by a piece of farming equipment in West Perth.

Perth County OPP along with EMS and fire crews first received a report of a farming accident at a residence on Line 32 just before 6 p.m. Monday.

According to police the child was struck by a piece of farm equipment and was pronounced dead on scene.

Members of the Major Crime Unit and the Traffic Collision Investigation Unit were called in to investigate the incident.

The area of Line 32 and Road 155 was shut down for the investigation.

Police say there is no public safety concerns at this time and will provide updates when possible.

An earlier version of this story stated the child was an infant. The OPP have since provided an update stating the child was four years old.