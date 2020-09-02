LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police say they are closing a portion of the 401 Westbound in Woodstock due to pooling water and a collision.

Police tweeted around 9 a.m. that a closure was pending in the westbound lanes just past Highway 2.

A line of storms moved through the region earlier Wednesday morning adding to rainfall totals from overnight.

Police say there is some pooling of water on the highway and they are also dealing with a collision in the area.

It is unclear how long the closure will remain in place.