Van attack suspect charged with 10 counts of murder
Police are seen near a damaged van in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 5:36AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 24, 2018 10:22AM EDT
TORONTO - A man accused of driving a van into pedestrians along a stretch of a busy Toronto street has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is also facing 13 counts of attempted murder.
The 25-year-old appeared in a packed Toronto courtroom this morning clad in a white jumpsuit and only spoke his name during the brief hearing.
Police arrested Minassian less than half an hour after the incident, which took place at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
Authorities say 10 people died and another 15 were injured as a result of the attack.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the investigation into the attack is still underway, there is no evidence to suggest it was related to terrorism.