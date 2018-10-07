Featured
UPDATE: Missing 13 year old boy located safe
Arthur Stevens/London Police Service
CTV London
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 12:38PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 7, 2018 2:47PM EDT
UPDATE: Police say boy has been found safe.
London Police say family are concerned about a missing 13 year old boy, and they are asking for the public's help this Sunday.
Arthur Stevens disappeared from the area of Hill and Waterloo streets.
He is described as:
- Caucasian male, 5'3"
- Short blonde hair with black streaks in it
- Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red "B" on the front of it
- A red toque
- Grey Nike high top running shoes
- He was carrying a black Adidas backpack with blue trim on it.
Call London Police at (519) 661-5670 if you can help, or visit Crime Stoppers at www.londoncrimestoppers.com