UPDATE: Police say boy has been found safe.

London Police say family are concerned about a missing 13 year old boy, and they are asking for the public's help this Sunday.

Arthur Stevens disappeared from the area of Hill and Waterloo streets.

He is described as:

- Caucasian male, 5'3"

- Short blonde hair with black streaks in it

- Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red "B" on the front of it

- A red toque

- Grey Nike high top running shoes

- He was carrying a black Adidas backpack with blue trim on it.

Call London Police at (519) 661-5670 if you can help, or visit Crime Stoppers at www.londoncrimestoppers.com