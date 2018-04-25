

London police have arrested two men after seizing $5,910 in marijuana from a home on Philip Street.

Members of the guns and drugs section executed a search warrant at the home on Monday.

The following items were seized:

-591 grams of marihuana bud, value $5,910

-Digital weigh scale

-.22 calibre firearm

As a result of this investigation, a 35-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, both of London, are jointly charged with the following charges:

-Possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking;

-Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and

-Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence.

Both of the accused are expected to appear in London court on June 08.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com