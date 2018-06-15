

Two London firefighters have been injured during a water rescue training exercise.

The incident happened late Friday morning on Fanshawe Lake.

The pair suffered non-life threatening injuries and are listed in stable condition at Victoria Hospital.

There are reports of an explosion on board at the time of the injuries.

The Ministry of Labour and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office have been notified and are investigating.

The London Fire Department is also conducting its own internal investigation.

“Training is a critical part of our job because members of our service can be called into a dangerous situation on any given day,” said Jack Burt, Acting Deputy Fire Chief in a news release.

“Our first priority today is to ensure the two members who have been injured receive the care and treatment required.”