Sarnia Police Services were busy this weekend due to approximately seven calls in regard to damage to cars that were parked in the 1200 block of Sandy Lane Apartments parking lots on the west side of Canatara Park.

Damage included broken car windows as well as scratched vehicles.

Some of the vehicles in the area appeared that they had been rummaged through.

If anyone has any information related to this vandalism contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861, extension 0, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.