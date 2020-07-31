LONDON, ONT. -- Police have now identified the deceased male found in Lake Erie Monday.

Norfolk OPP say the body is that of 67-year-old Ditfleche Geneau of Brantford, Ont.

Officers were called to Pottahawk Point about 3:30 p.m. Monday after remains were found in the lake.

A family had observed the body and called 911. Officers with the OPP Marine Unit arrived on scene and located a deceased individual.

A post mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday, and as a result, the death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play is suspected, police say.