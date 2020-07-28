LONDON, ONT -- A family made a gruesome discovery Monday afternoon after finding a body in the waters at Pottahawk Point in Norfolk County.

Police say the family came upon what appeared to be human remains around 3:20 p.m.

They immediately contacted police who arrived on scene to find a deceased individual in the water.

The OPP Marine Unit attended and brought the body back to shore.

A post mortem is scheduled for Tuesday however, according to police foul play is not suspected and the death is not considered suspicious.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.