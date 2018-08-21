

CTV London





One person is dead following a two vehicle crash west of Tillsonburg.

The crash happened on Brownsville Road between Dereham Road and Culloden Line around 3 p.m. Monday.

A commercial vehicle and car collided with each other and the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver only suffered minor injuries.

The name of the deceased person is not being released until next of kin are notified.

The investigation continues.