LONDON, ONT -- A group of ten people are facing a combined 57 charges following a drug trafficking investigation in Exeter Ont.

On Wednesday provincial police executed a search warrant at a residence on Main Street South.

Police seized quantities of suspected Methamphetamine, Psilocybin (magic mushrooms), Fentanyl, Methylphenidate, Buprenorphine, Dextroamphetamine and Adderall, all with a combined estimated street value of $3,519.

A pellet gun and other prohibited weapons were seized in the raid as well.

Other items seized included drug paraphernalia, cash, a cell phone, and digital scales.

Seven men and three women, most from Exeter or South Huron, were arrested and charged with various drug trafficking related offences.

All accused have been released from custody pending court dates on March 8, in Goderich.