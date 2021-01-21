LONDON, ONT. -- Two suspects are facing numerous charges following a crime spree that spanned three counties.

Police began investigating a rash of stolen items and vehicles throughout the region in November of 2020.

On Jan. 8, police arrested two suspects at a London hotel.

Police seized $70,000 worth of stolen property including two vehicles, dozens of pieces of identification along with tools, wallets, ten garage door openers and other items.

A 30-year-old Thames Centre man is facing 38 charges related to 27 incidents in Middlesex, Oxford and Elgin Counties, while a 24-year-old London woman is charged with seven offences related to ten separate incidents.

The man remains in custody while the woman has been released pending a future court date.