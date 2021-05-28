LONDON, ONT. -- A 28-year-old London man has been charged with accessing child pornography following an overseas tip from police and a raid on a home earlier this week.

Authorities in Germany contacted London police in March about crypto-currency transactions involving child porn.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant on a Saddy Avenue home and seized a large number of computers and electronic devices.

Officers also found 11.85 grams of crystal meth worth almost $1200, magic mushrooms worth over $200, two hydromorphone pills and numerous digital scales.

A 24-year-old London man has been charged with accessing child porn as well as possession and drug trafficking. A 28-year-old London man is also jointly charged with drug offences.

The pair will appear in court Aug. 24.

Police continue to investigate.