LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police have charged a 31-year-old resident with several child pornography offences following an online investigation.

Officers executed a search warrant Tuesday and arrested the suspect following a brief struggle.

The accused is facing two charges of possession of child pornography, two counts of distribution of child pornography, resist arrest, mischief to property, drug possession and breach of probation.

At the time of the suspect's arrest, he had been released by the courts with a lifetime ban from using the internet or any other digital network.

He was being held for a court appearance.

A publication ban has been placed on the case.