MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- St. Thomas police are asking for public help to identify a suspect after several gifts were stolen from under a Christmas tree.

Investigators say someone broke in to a ground-floor apartment on Confederation Drive someone between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. last Wednesday.

The suspect reportedly entered through the patio door and stole several boxed and wrapped Christmas presents from under the tree.

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS and refer to Case #ST20020480.