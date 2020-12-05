LONDON, ONT. -- A St. Thomas man is facing charges after allegedly using dog spray on another person.

Police say on Friday, the accused was asked to leave a city business and a fight ensued.

That's when police say the suspect used dog spray on the alleged victim.

A 33-year-old St Thomas man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and breach of a court order.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.