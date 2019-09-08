London police are searching for one man while another remains in custody after three people were stabbed early Sunday morning.

It happened at Players Sports Hub, Bar and Grill on Dundas Street at Calgary Street about 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say three men were located with stab wounds and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 43-year-old man was stabbed more than 12 times and remains in hospital. A 39-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were treated and released.

Steve Reed, the owner of the bar, says two of the victims were a father and son who tried to intervene in an argument.

Two suspects fled the area when police arrived and the K-9 unit was called in for the search.

One of the suspects was found at the rear of a nearby residence.

Police are searching for a bald man with tanned skin, wearing a Jersey-style t-shirt, khaki shorts, long black socks and black running shoes with white soles.