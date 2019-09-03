

CTV London





London police have a suspect in custody following a weapons incident Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the area of King Street east of Richmond just before 10 a.m. for a man with an edged weapon.

Police confirm that two rounds fired but won't say if those were done by an officer.

The intersection of Richmond and King remains blocked off by police tape.

Residents and workers have been told to stay indoors and away from windows.