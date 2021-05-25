Advertisement
Alleged impaired driver crashes into OPP cruiser near Chatsworth, Ont.
Published Tuesday, May 25, 2021 1:45PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Grey County OPP say an alleged impaired driver crashed into an OPP cruiser over the weekend.
Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, police say an officer stopped a vehicle doing over 170 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on Highway 10, south of Chatsworth.
The suspect vehicle stopped over the crest of a hill but then backed into the cruiser. No one was injured.
A 22-year-old Rear Leeds-Lansdowne Township resident has been charged with the following:
- Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Failure or refusal to comply with demand
- Two counts of assault a peace officer
- Assault a peace officer with a weapon
The accused will appear in an Owen Sound court on July 8.