LONDON ONT -- Woodstock police have arrested a man with possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of Methamphetamine.

Just before 11 am on Tuesday Sept. 1, Woodstock police responded to a call in the area of Springbank Avenue and Canfield Crescent for a man carrying a firearm.

Woodstock Police arrested a 37-year-old male after the police located a .22 caliber pellet gun, a pipe and crystal meth on the male.

The Woodstock Police Service would like to encourage anyone having information about

this investigation to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers.