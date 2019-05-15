

CTV London





An autopsy has confirmed Monday's homicide victim on Connaught Avenue died as a result of stab wounds.

London police also say that the murder weapon has been recovered.

Around 4:40 p.m. Monday police were called to 165 Connaught and found 55-year-old Issara Norindr dead.

Samnang Kong, 38, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

The two were known to each other, police say, and were spending time together inside the accused's apartment prior to the altercation.

This is London's third homicide of 2019.