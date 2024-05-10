London Majors debut new look for 100th season

The London Majors organization is debuting a new look ahead of the 2024 season.

Fans can expect changes to the brand and on-field look as well as two new logos to celebrate the 100th season of the Majors.

A third jersey will also be introduced, which the organization said will offer fans and players a "fresh look."

The Majors will open the season on the road in Toronto at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The home opener is May 17 at 7:30 p.m. when London hosts Welland.

From the oranization

The addition of two special 100th-season patches on the jerseys is a fitting tribute to the team's rich history and enduring legacy.

The decision to update the team's colours to midnight blue adds a fresh twist while still paying homage to tradition.

Keeping with the classic blue pinstripes on the white jerseys with the new midnight blue ensures that the iconic look remains intact, while the scripted "L" proudly displayed on the left side continues to symbolize the team's identity and connection to the community.

The introduction of an updated road jersey with white and blue piping adds a touch of classic elegance to the Majors' uniform lineup.

The addition of thick white piping and thin blue piping down the buttons and collar brings a refined and polished look to the road uniforms, replacing the previous flat gray design. Incorporating a traditional jersey number on the lower left side adds a functional and familiar element, allowing players to be easily identified on the field.

(Source: London Majors)

The bold "LONDON" across the chest ensures that hometown pride remains front and center, representing not just a team, but a city's passion for baseball. It's a nod to the community that has supported the London Majors for a century and continues to be an integral part of their story.

Introducing a third jersey is an exciting development for the London Majors, offering fans and players a fresh look.

The midnight blue jersey with white pinstripes adds a modern twist to the team's colour palette while maintaining a connection to tradition with the classic pinstripe design.

The bold "Majors" font across the front continues the theme of prominent branding, ensuring that the team's identity is unmistakable on the field.

This new jersey provides a stylish alternative for the team to wear on certain occasions, adding versatility and excitement to their uniform lineup.

Whether it's a special event, a key matchup, or simply a way to switch things up, the addition of the third jersey gives the London Majors another way to showcase their pride and passion for the game.