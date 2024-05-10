Back by 'pap-ular' demand: Second pop-up pap clinic held at St. Joseph’s Hospital
The Colposcopy Clinic at St. Joseph’s Hospital in London is holding a second pop-up pap pest clinic, no appointment necessary today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Joseph’s initially offered the clinic back January, which attracted 103 people who began lining up even before the doors opened.
Dr. Robert Di Cecco, obstetrician gynaecologist, medical director of the colposcopy clinic, told CTV News the response surpassed all expectations.
“The response that we got was overwhelming, we were quite thrilled at the number of people that came to the clinic,” said Dr. Di Cecco.
Most of those who turned out did not have a family doctor and were overdue for the screening — some as long as 15 years.
Dr. Di Cecco said for five individuals, the pap test results were abnormal and they are receiving follow-up care.
Today’s clinic had seen 50 women by noon.
The high demand, along with inquiries from people who couldn't attend, has inspired Dr. Robert Di Cecco and his team, in collaboration with the South West Regional Cancer Program, to host a second clinic today.
It comes as new data from the Ontario College of Family Physicians estimates there are currently 84,000 residents in the London region who do not have a family doctor – a number expected to balloon to 163,077 by 2026.
Anyone with a cervix age 25 and older who has not had a pap test in the past three years, including women, trans masculine and non-binary people can attend today’s clinic.
St. Joseph’s Colposcopy Clinic will follow up with anyone whose results are abnormal.
