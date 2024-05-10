Suspicious fire being investigated in London

A suspicious fire in London is under investigation by police and fire officials.

According to London fire, crews were called to the scene of a business on Horton Street around 10:30 p.m.

Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland told CTV News the received several 911 calls about the situation because there were flames showing. He said it was a fully involved fire when crews arrived.

No injuries are reported and investigators are expected to be at the scene most of the day to come up with a cause and damage estimate.

A fire on Horton Street in London is being called suspicious, May 9, 2024. (Source: London fire/X)