Suspicious fire being investigated in London
A suspicious fire in London is under investigation by police and fire officials.
According to London fire, crews were called to the scene of a business on Horton Street around 10:30 p.m.
Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland told CTV News the received several 911 calls about the situation because there were flames showing. He said it was a fully involved fire when crews arrived.
No injuries are reported and investigators are expected to be at the scene most of the day to come up with a cause and damage estimate.
A fire on Horton Street in London is being called suspicious, May 9, 2024. (Source: London fire/X)
