Lambton County teen dies in farm accident
OPP in Lambton County are investigating what is being described as a, “sudden death.”
Police responded to the call at a farm on Churchill Line in Watford around 9:30 a.m.
The initial call was for a person with life-threatening injuries but a 17 year old person was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to police, the death is not considered suspicious.
The Ministry of Labour is continuing the investigation.
