    Lambton County teen dies in farm accident

    OPP in Lambton County are investigating what is being described as a, “sudden death.”

    Police responded to the call at a farm on Churchill Line in Watford around 9:30 a.m.

    The initial call was for a person with life-threatening injuries but a 17 year old person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    According to police, the death is not considered suspicious.

    The Ministry of Labour is continuing the investigation. 

