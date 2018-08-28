Featured
Three guns seized after student party was robbed
File
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 2:27PM EDT
Three guns were seized by police following the robbery of a student party over the weekend.
Police say around 2 a.m. Sunday, two occupants of a house on Thurman Circle were assaulted by several uninvited guests and some items were stolen.
The suspects fled on foot.
Some ran into a stranger's house on Fleming Drive, others were caught trying to get into a nearby taxicab and some others were caught in a park.
Two firearms were seized from one suspect and one was seized from another.
Six suspects, including three minors are facing numerous charges.