LONDON, ONT. -- Three former Maple Leafs legends will headline this years Start.ca London Sports Celebrity Dinner & Auction in April.

Wendel Clark, Gary Leeman and Russ Courtnall will be at RBC Place for the 64th annual event which benefits the Children’s Health Foundation and the Thames Valley Children’s Centre.

The sportsperson of the year Canadian pole vaulter and Londoner Alysha Newman.

The volunteer-organized event is an evening celebrating sports and creating opportunities for children and youth to reach beyond disability.

Tickets are now on sale online at www.ldnsportsdinner.com