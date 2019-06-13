The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) conducted 15 searches in Ontario and Quebec in order to gather information in regard to approximately $8.3 million in tax evasion.

The search, which included approximately 128 members of the CRA as well as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, looked for evidence corresponding to the commission of offences against the Income Tax Act and the Criminal Code.

According to income tax and excise tax laws, those who are convicted of tax evasion can potentially face fines ranging from 50% to 200% of the evaded taxes including up to a possible five years in prison.

The search included London and Windsor.