A 17-year-old male is facing charges after two break and enters and two vehicle thefts in London over the past week.

London police say the first incident was discovered on Sunday, when an elderly woman awoke around 6 a.m. to find her Springbank Drive home colder than usual.

She reportedly found both a window and door open, as well as that multiple items - including her car - had been stolen.

The vehicle was located on Colgrove Place on Tuesday, and police say they were able to get a suspect description at that time.

Then early Thursday morning, a home on Short Avenue was the target of a break-in, with a number of items and a pickup truck parked in the laneway taken.

The stolen truck was located later that morning in the area of High Street and Grand Avenue, police say, where it got stuck in the snow and a suspect was arrrested after a short foot chase.

Police are reminding people to keep their windows and doors locked at all times and to report any suspicious activity.

“When someone enters our homes without permission, it is more than just a property crime,” said Det. Sgt. Ryan Scrivens, in a statement. “These offenders steal our sense of security and consequently impact our abilities to feel safe in our own homes."

According to police, the total value of items stolen in the two break and enters was nearly $40,000.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old male has been charged with two counts of break and enter, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime and use of a credit card.