Teen accidentally shot by friend while playing with gun
Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020 4:11PM EDT
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- A 14-year-old suffered minor injuries after getting accidentally shot by a friend with a firearm.
Police say the incident happened Saturday morning around 11 a.m. while a group of young people were playing with guns in a field.
A 15-year-old youth from North Perth has been charged with careless use of a firearm.
The accused will appear in a Stratford court at a later date.