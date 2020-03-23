No injuries after fire consumes house in West Perth
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 9:56AM EDT
A home in West Perth in consumed by Fire on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Courtesy OPP)
LONDON, ONT -- One day after Perth firefighters fought a house fire in Mitchell another fire broke out at a home in West Perth.
Police say that no one was injured but pictures from the scene show the home consumed by fire.
Perth Road 180 was closed between Line 39 and Line 42 Monday morning.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story, more to come…