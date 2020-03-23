Mitchell house fire sends one to hospital
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 6:15AM EDT
A house is left destroyed by fire in Mitchell on Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Courtesy OPP)
NEWS -- One man was taken to hospital following a house fire in Mitchell that left a home destroyed.
The fire was first reported just after 7 p.m. after crews were called to the 3800 block of Road 164 in Mitchell.
Provincial police say that one man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Pictures provided by police show the home destroyed by the blaze.
An exact damage estimate has not been released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.