NEWS -- One man was taken to hospital following a house fire in Mitchell that left a home destroyed.

The fire was first reported just after 7 p.m. after crews were called to the 3800 block of Road 164 in Mitchell.

Provincial police say that one man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Pictures provided by police show the home destroyed by the blaze.

An exact damage estimate has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.