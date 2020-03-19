LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating after a fire in the city's north end Wednesday night sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to home at 12 Tallwood Circle around 9:45 p.m. for a working fire.

One female occupant was taken to hospital by paramedics due to smoke inhalation.

A firefighter also suffered minor burns and was treated at the scene.

Police say the fire has been deemed suspicious and they will be investigating along with Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.