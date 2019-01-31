

OPP are asking for public help to identify two suspects sought in the theft of $1,000 in scratch tickets from a Fordwich, Ont. convenience store.

Investigators say the theft from the Patrick Street shop happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, one suspect distracted the cashier by asking for help while a second suspect took the scratch tickets from a container behind the counter.

The suspects were last seen walking south on Fordwich Line.

The first is described as being 5'10" - 5'11" tall with a thin goatee, wearing a black puffy coat with fur trim on the hood and an Oakland Raiders flat-brimmed ball cap.

The second suspect is described as approximately 5'10" tall with a short, unkempt beard. He was wearing a black leather-like jacket and a red and black Air Jordan hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.