LONDON, ONT. -- Stratford police are searching for a suspect after some items were taken from a cruiser.

Police say the suspect enter the car around 12:30 a.m. Saturday while it was parked in the alley next to police headquarters.

An officer’s duty bag containing police stationary, blank tickets, legal forms, along with some personal items was taken.

According to police, nothing of a sensitive nature was stolen.

Suspect wanted in the theft of a Stratford, Ont. police officer's duty bag from a parked cruiser on April 24, 2021. (Stratford police)

The suspect is described as a white male, with a slim to average build and a dark goatee. He was wearing a black toque with bright red spikes, a plaid shirt, dark jacket and dark pants.

Contact Stratford police if you have any information.