LONDON, ONT. -- Stratford police are asking for the public's help after they say a person was hurt at a skateboard park last week by a group of youths.

According to police, the 39-year-old victim was seriously injured Friday just after 8:30 p.m. at the park at 270 Downie Street following an altercation with the group.

The victim had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspects are unknown to the victim.

The six suspects range in age between 13 and 16-years-old, with one being described as a white male, approximately 5’11”, with blonde hair, wearing a black hat, black ripped jeans, and a white shirt.

Contact Stratford police at 519-271-4141 ext. 195, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS if you have any information.